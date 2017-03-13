Security Leftovers
-
Security updates for Friday
-
Eight-year-old Linux security flaw finally fixed
ANOTHER years-old vulnerability in the Linux kernel has been patched - the fourth such ageing security flaw that has been patched recently.
-
Paving with Good Intentions: The Attempt to Rescue the Network Time Protocol
After the Heartbleed bug revealed in April 2014 how understaffed and under-funded the OpenSSL project was, the Network Time Foundation was discovered to be one of several projects in a similar condition. Unfortunately, thanks to a project fork, the efforts to lend NTP support have only divided the development community and created two projects scrambling for funds where originally there was only one.
-
Mozilla: Everyone's scared of hackers but clueless about fending them off
According to Firefox maker Mozilla, we're nearly all afraid of hackers, but few of us feel we can protect ourselves from them.
The non-profit's survey of 30,000 people found internet users' confidence is extremely low when it comes to privacy and security. The survey found that 90 percent of people are unsure how to protect themselves online, while 11.5 percent feel they know nothing about security.
-
A Short Review of deepin 15.4 GNU/Linux Beta
deepin 15.4 GNU/Linux will be released in April 2017. Here is a review of its Beta Version showing some interesting aspects: memory usage, new appearances, new programs, and more. This new 15.4 has big improvements in its user interface, making it more beautiful, plus a new program called Deepin Screen Recorder. It's very interesting for any GNU/Linux user to take a look. This review is a continuation of our previous review in 2016 for Deepin 15.3 GNU/Linux.
5 Innovative Linux Operating Systems You Should Try Today
There are many, many Linux operating systems out there, variations upon a theme. Each one unique in their behavior, and appearance. In this flurry of operating systems however, a few stand out in regards to what they bring to the table. And the word for that can only be described as innovative.
Red Hat Financial News
Leftovers: Ubuntu and Debian
