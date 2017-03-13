Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Security Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 18th of March 2017 02:29:50 PM Filed under
Security
  • Security updates for Friday
  • Eight-year-old Linux security flaw finally fixed

    ANOTHER years-old vulnerability in the Linux kernel has been patched - the fourth such ageing security flaw that has been patched recently.

  • Paving with Good Intentions: The Attempt to Rescue the Network Time Protocol

    After the Heartbleed bug revealed in April 2014 how understaffed and under-funded the OpenSSL project was, the Network Time Foundation was discovered to be one of several projects in a similar condition. Unfortunately, thanks to a project fork, the efforts to lend NTP support have only divided the development community and created two projects scrambling for funds where originally there was only one.

  • Mozilla: Everyone's scared of hackers but clueless about fending them off

    According to Firefox maker Mozilla, we're nearly all afraid of hackers, but few of us feel we can protect ourselves from them.

    The non-profit's survey of 30,000 people found internet users' confidence is extremely low when it comes to privacy and security. The survey found that 90 percent of people are unsure how to protect themselves online, while 11.5 percent feel they know nothing about security.

»

More in Tux Machines

A Short Review of deepin 15.4 GNU/Linux Beta

deepin 15.4 GNU/Linux will be released in April 2017. Here is a review of its Beta Version showing some interesting aspects: memory usage, new appearances, new programs, and more. This new 15.4 has big improvements in its user interface, making it more beautiful, plus a new program called Deepin Screen Recorder. It's very interesting for any GNU/Linux user to take a look. This review is a continuation of our previous review in 2016 for Deepin 15.3 GNU/Linux. Read more

5 Innovative Linux Operating Systems You Should Try Today

There are many, many Linux operating systems out there, variations upon a theme. Each one unique in their behavior, and appearance. In this flurry of operating systems however, a few stand out in regards to what they bring to the table. And the word for that can only be described as innovative. Read more

Red Hat Financial News

Leftovers: Ubuntu and Debian

  • Pre-order your own disk with Ubuntu 17.04
    Ladies and gentlemen, it is the same time of the year again. It is March, and it means that the release of the next generation of your favourite operating system will be released in a month's time! Yes, Ubuntu 17.04 is less than a month away. Many of you already looking for downloading of your own ISO image of the system. Yes, that's the next version, codenamed ZestyZapus. But many of you are not so lucky, and will need to wait longer, because you can not or do not want to create their own DVDs with operating system images. We can help!
  • Longtime Ubuntu Contributor, Cloud Liaison Leaving Canonical
    After being at Canonical for nearly one decade, Jorge Castro is leaving his work on the Ubuntu Cloud and joining a new startup. Jorge Castro had been at Canonical since 2007, while he had contributed to Ubuntu all the way back to 2004. At Canonical he started out in developer relations and for the past number of years was a cloud liaison and most recently was serving within the Kubernetes team.
  • Patterns for Testing Debian Packages
    At the and of 2016 I had the pleasure to attend the 11th Latin American Conference on Pattern Languages of Programs, a.k.a SugarLoaf PLoP. PLoP is a series of conferences on Patterns (as in “Design Patterns”), a subject that I appreciate a lot. Each of the PLoP conferences but the original main “big” conference has a funny name. SugarLoaf PLoP is called that way because its very first edition was held in Rio de Janeiro, so the organizers named it after a very famous mountain in Rio. The name stuck even though a long time has passed since it was held in Rio for the last time. 2016 was actually the first time SugarLoaf PLoP was held outside of Brazil, finally justifying the “Latin American” part of its name.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6