Kernel Space: Linux, Graphics
BUS1 Is Working On A D-Bus Broker
BUS1 remains in-development as an in-kernel IPC mechanism and the spiritual successor to the never-merged KDBUS.
BUS1 continues advancing albeit it's not yet in the mainline Linux kernel and it isn't clear yet when it will be ready for merging. BUS1 continues seeing frequent commits to this out-of-tree kernel module.
Another Polaris 12 ID Added To RadeonSI
Another Polaris 12 device ID was added to the RadeonSI driver yesterday. In AMD's other open-source driver components they have also been tidying up their lists this week of the PCI device IDs for the upcoming Polaris 12 hardware.
The latest device ID added to RadeonSI was 0x6995. This now brings it up to seven Polaris 12 IDs in the open-source driver. As always, it doesn't necessarily mean there will be seven different "Polaris 12" graphics cards AMD is launching but some of these IDs are simply reserved, etc. For reference there were nine device IDs for Polaris 11 and 11 for Polaris 10.
Sway 0.12 Wayland Compositor Released
Sway 0.12 was released earlier this month as the newest feature update to this i3-compatible Wayland compositor.
This Wayland compositor effort has been in development for a while and has a steady following, in part due to its compatibility with the i3 tiling window manager.
Pipeline Statistic Queries Land In Mesa ANV
Support for pipeline statistics queries are now enabled within Mesa Git for the Intel ANV Vulkan driver.
