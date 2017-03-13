Leftovers: Software
6 Best PDF Page Cropping Tools For Linux
Portable Document Format (PDF) is a well known and possibly the most used file format today, specifically for presenting and sharing documents reliably, independent of software, hardware, or more so, operating system.
It has become the De Facto Standard for electronic documents, especially on the Internet. Because of this reason, and increased electronic information sharing, many people today get useful information in PDF documents.
Kgif – A Simple Shell Script to Create a Gif File from Active Window
Kgif is a simple shell script which create a Gif file from active window. I felt this app especially designed to capture the terminal activity. I personally used, very often for that purpose.
It captures activity as a series of PNG images, then combines all together to create a animated GIF. The script taking a screenshot of the active window at 0.5s intervals. If you feel, its not matching your requirement, straight away you can modify the script as per your need.
Some Firefox 52 Users on Linux Left Without Sound
Many Firefox users on Linux were left without the ability to play sound in their browser after updating to Firefox 52, released last week.
The issue at the heart of this problem is that Mozilla dropped support for ALSA (Advanced Linux Sound Architecture) and is now requiring Linux users to have installed the PulseAudio library to support audio playback inside Firefox.
ALSA is a software framework included in the Linux kernel that provides an API for sound card drivers. On the other hand, PulseAudio is a more modern sound server that's already supported on most Linux distros, but also on FreeBSD, OpenBSD, and even macOS.
Modern software development is cancer
Somewhere in the past 15 years, it all went wrong.
Gna! Software Hosting Will Shut Down
Do you know Gna! Software Project Hosting? It's something today similar to SourceForge, GitHub, or Savannah, a place that host many free software projects. You find many projects source codes there, along with all development stuffs (SCM, bugtrack, forum, etc.). The important thing is Gna! supports and hosts only free software projects. Yesterday (Thursday, March 17th) I came across a sad reminder that Gna! will shut down soon. Actually this plan was announced in November 2016, it said "6-months notice before saying goodbye", so it could be this April or May 2017. I show my support to Gna! by this article and I humbly encourage you to support them too by any way you can. Big thanks and respect for Gna! for this 13 years supporting free software.
The GNU Toolchain Has Made Much Progress So Far In 2017
GNU tooling updates we have seen recently include GLIBC 2.25, GDB 7.12.1, Newlib 2.5, GCC 6.3, GCC 7 nearing release, and Binutils 2.28.
A Short Review of deepin 15.4 GNU/Linux Beta
deepin 15.4 GNU/Linux will be released in April 2017. Here is a review of its Beta Version showing some interesting aspects: memory usage, new appearances, new programs, and more. This new 15.4 has big improvements in its user interface, making it more beautiful, plus a new program called Deepin Screen Recorder. It's very interesting for any GNU/Linux user to take a look. This review is a continuation of our previous review in 2016 for Deepin 15.3 GNU/Linux.
5 Innovative Linux Operating Systems You Should Try Today
There are many, many Linux operating systems out there, variations upon a theme. Each one unique in their behavior, and appearance. In this flurry of operating systems however, a few stand out in regards to what they bring to the table. And the word for that can only be described as innovative.
Red Hat Financial News
Leftovers: Ubuntu and Debian
