Games for GNU/Linux
Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter should get the Fusion update with Linux & Vulkan on Monday or Tuesday
Croteam are being awesome as usual, as Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter [Steam] should get the Fusion update that includes Linux and Vulkan support early next week on Monday or Tuesday.
An early look at: Factorio [Early Access PC/Mac/Linux]
Factorio is the love project of Wube, a developer based in Prague, Czech Republic. I open with this because, just like the idea of a game being made in Prague surprises me (even though the idea of a game being made anywhere – especially a western nation – shouldn’t), this game is surprisingly amazing. Factorio takes everything that is good about management games and gives you total control in a way that doesn’t leave you feeling like you’ve been bogged down with minor trivial pursuits.
Sumoman, a rather hilarious looking puzzle platformer with some interesting physics is coming to Linux
Sumoman [Steam] is confirmed to be coming to Linux and after watching the trailer I'm officially sold on it. We do have a great variety of platformers, but the physics at play here looks hilarious.
Kerbal Space Program expansion 'Making History' announced with some fun new tools
The Kerbal Space Program [GOG, Steam] developers Squad have announced a big expansion named 'Making History' and it sounds rather splendid.
A Short Review of deepin 15.4 GNU/Linux Beta
deepin 15.4 GNU/Linux will be released in April 2017. Here is a review of its Beta Version showing some interesting aspects: memory usage, new appearances, new programs, and more. This new 15.4 has big improvements in its user interface, making it more beautiful, plus a new program called Deepin Screen Recorder. It's very interesting for any GNU/Linux user to take a look. This review is a continuation of our previous review in 2016 for Deepin 15.3 GNU/Linux.
5 Innovative Linux Operating Systems You Should Try Today
There are many, many Linux operating systems out there, variations upon a theme. Each one unique in their behavior, and appearance. In this flurry of operating systems however, a few stand out in regards to what they bring to the table. And the word for that can only be described as innovative.
Red Hat Financial News
Leftovers: Ubuntu and Debian
