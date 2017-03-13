Linux Security
Why Codethink is a founding member of the Civil Infrastructure Platform, a Linux Foundation initiative
On April 4th 2016 a new Linux Foundation initiative called the Civil Infrastructure Platform was announced. CIP aims to share efforts around building a Linux-based commodity platform for industrial grade products that need to be maintained for anything between 25 and 50 years - in some cases even longer. Codethink is one of the founding members.
Ubuntu 12.04 Will Be End-Of-Life in April 28th 2017 & ESM Surprise
Update Shyness
But the update madness had just started. A couple days after the PCLOS incident, I booted OpenMandriva and Discover notified me that there were updates. I must confess that the update process in OpenMandriva has not been easy for me: I prefer to use the Control Center, but sometimes it cannot install some packages and those have to be installed with Discover. Sometimes, the latter simply refuses to load the package list.
This is why I prefer to use the cli for updates. You are likely to be notified of pending problems often along with suggested solutions before making the system unusable.