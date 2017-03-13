BSD and GPL
-
Call for testing: OpenSSH 7.5p1
OpenSSH 7.5p1 is almost ready for release, so we would appreciate testing on as many platforms and systems as possible. This is a bugfix release.
-
Updates to the last two posts
Someone from the FSF’s licencing department posted an official-looking thing saying they don’t believe GitHub’s new ToS to be problematic with copyleft. Well, my lawyer (not my personal one, nor for The MirOS Project, but related to another association, informally) does agree with my reading of the new ToS, and I can point out at least a clause in the GPLv1 (I really don’t have time right now) which says contrary (but does this mean the FSF generally waives the restrictions of the GPL for anything on GitHub?). I’ll eMail GitHub Legal directly and will try to continue getting this fixed (as soon as I have enough time for it) as I’ll otherwise be forced to force GitHub to remove stuff from me (but with someone else as original author) under GPL, such as… tinyirc and e3.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Security
today's howtos
KDE Leftovers
Games for GNU/Linux
Recent comments
1 hour 5 min ago
1 week 3 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
2 weeks 6 days ago
6 weeks 2 days ago
6 weeks 4 days ago
8 weeks 2 days ago
16 weeks 7 hours ago
16 weeks 3 days ago