Leftovers: OSS and Sharing

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 18th of March 2017 05:37:39 PM
OSS
Linux Security

  • Why Codethink is a founding member of the Civil Infrastructure Platform, a Linux Foundation initiative
    On April 4th 2016 a new Linux Foundation initiative called the Civil Infrastructure Platform was announced. CIP aims to share efforts around building a Linux-based commodity platform for industrial grade products that need to be maintained for anything between 25 and 50 years - in some cases even longer. Codethink is one of the founding members.
  • Ubuntu 12.04 Will Be End-Of-Life in April 28th 2017 & ESM Surprise
  • Update Shyness
    But the update madness had just started. A couple days after the PCLOS incident, I booted OpenMandriva and Discover notified me that there were updates. I must confess that the update process in OpenMandriva has not been easy for me: I prefer to use the Control Center, but sometimes it cannot install some packages and those have to be installed with Discover. Sometimes, the latter simply refuses to load the package list.

  • Mycroft Plasmoid Gets An Update
    Mycroft is your own Open Source personal digital assistant you can use your voice or the keyboard to ask questions (“what’s the weather in Tokyo? / Calculate Pi to 50 Digits”), set reminders, launch apps and even search your plasma desktop for files and recent documents, you could also start using mycroft for shouting instructions like “Create a new activity” or “Lock this computer” or “Switch Users” or “Send an SMS” at your computer on a regular basis.. The Mycroft Plasmoid is the GUI front-end for Mycroft on the Plasma Desktop.
  • [Krita] Interview with Sonia Bennett
    I want to thank the people who worked so hard to create Krita and keep making it better and better. Thank you for this opportunity to show my work here and I appreciate all the encouragement and support I have received from my friends and family. I hope my art can encourage more people to paint with Krita and develop their talent and creativity. If there is any way I can contribute to making Krita better, I would be most happy to help!
  • Kubuntu Podcast 21
  • Women Tech Makers with Qt
    And that day would not pass in blank here in Rio de Janeiro, so the Google Development Group of Rio organized a Women Tech Makers Rio meetup. And on that meetup I made my second version of my presentation: Qt – Your Toolkit for C++ and Python with the real write once deploy everywhere.
  • Cutelyst 1.5.0 released, I18N and HTTPS built-in
    Cutelyst the C++/Qt web framework just got a new stable release. Right after last release Matthias Fehring made another important contribution adding support for internationalization in Cutelyst, you can now have your Grantlee templates properly translated depending on user setting.
  • Almost perfect HiDPI experience on Linux (Xorg)
    In 2013 I bought a Macbook Pro 13” which came with a HiDPI display (also known as retina display). Already back then the support for a single HiDPI display was quite alright with KDE4 and a few tweaks here and there. Months later Qt5 got native HiDPI support and most applications switched from GTK2 to GTK3 and finally the outliers (chromium based apps, godot, arduino…) got support for higher DPIs as well.

