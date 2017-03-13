Leftovers: OSS and Sharing
Sarah Julia Kriesch: openSUSE at Chemnitzer LinuxTage 2017
I went to Chemnitzer LinuxTage last weekend. That was a successful open source event.
openSUSE has got a lot of positive feedback. Some people changed from Ubuntu to openSUSE Tumbleweed and are happy.
There was some misunderstanding with the new release development of openSUSE Leap. Some people thought that would be a second rolling release by openSUSE. After explaining that we want to do that only in the development phase for achieving a more stable operating system and we will have a release day every year again, these cusomers have been happy again and like this idea. More stability is a good reason.
Bloq's BloqLabs to connect business & blockchain
Bloq Launches BloqLabs to Connect Enterprises with Open Source Blockchain Innovations
Docker containerd finds an open source home alongside Kubernetes
Docker donated its containerd open source code to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, which has surprised some Docker fans as it attempts to solidify a container consensus.
LinkedIn will now allow developers to mock Internet traffic, open sources Flashback
LinkedIn open sources Flashback, a tool for mocking internet traffic
Building a Sustainable, Open-Source Platform for Language Learning
To this end, Bogonovich founded Openwords with the intention of producing a free and open-source language learning platform.
