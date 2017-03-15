Language Selection

Sunday 19th of March 2017
News
»

  • GitLab acquires Gitter, a new BeagleBone board, and more open source news
  • UP Core SBC is a smaller, wireless version of the Atom-based UP
    Aaeon’s UP Core is a smaller version of the community-backed, Atom x5 Z8350 based UP board that swaps out the GbE port for WiFi and Bluetooth. Aaeon closed out the Embedded World show by announcing a more compact and COM-like UP Core version of its community-backed UP board SBC. The similarly Linux- and Android-ready UP Core will soon hit Kickstarter with a price of $69 (vs. $89 retail) with a base level of 1GB RAM and 16GB eMMC. Also at Embedded World, Aaeon unveiled several IoT-oriented products, including a LoRa gateway based on the UP SBC (see farther below).
  • Filling In the Missing Bits: Kantar Numbers and World Smartphone Market

    Even in the rich world Android now outsells iPhones at 2 to 1 ratio. And outside of the rich world it is 1 in 6 or less that are iPhones. To understand how to adjust these numbers for an annual number - this quarter Apple has 18% market share but for full calendar year 2016 Apple only had 15% market share. For the full year those regional splits would need to be adjusted downward for the iPhone and upward for Androids, by about 3 points per region, to get annual data levels.

