- Governance Crisis at EPO Deepens After Latest Meeting of the Administrative Council, Necessitating Urgent Outside Intervention
- EPO Management Deeply Concerned That the Public Has Found Out Quality of European Patents (EPs) Nosedived Under Battistelli’s Regime
- European Directives and Boards of Appeal Desperately Needed to Keep EPO Patent Scope in Check
- Letter From European Public Services Organisation (IPSO) to Angela Merkel and Heiko Maas Regarding EPO Union-Busting Catastrophe
- IAM Remains Battistelli’s Propaganda Mill, Helping to Manufacture and Reinforce Lies About Quality
- Hidden Away in a Barely-Viewed Video is the Map of Europe Which the EPO Hides, as It Demonstrates Decline in Applications That EPO Cannot Deny
- Links 18/3/2017: New Stables Kernels, Wine 2.4
