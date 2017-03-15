Kubuntu has a new member: Darin Miller
Today at 15:58 UTC the Kubuntu Council approved Darin Miller’s application for becoming a Kubuntu Member.
Darin has been coming to the development channel and taking part in the informal developer meetings on Big Blue Button for a while now, helping out were he can with the packaging and continuous integration. His efforts have already made a huge difference.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Today in Techrights
Leftovers: OSS and Sharing
Linux Devices
Recent comments
15 hours 6 min ago
1 week 4 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago
2 weeks 6 days ago
6 weeks 3 days ago
6 weeks 5 days ago
8 weeks 3 days ago
16 weeks 21 hours ago
16 weeks 4 days ago