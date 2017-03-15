Mesa 13.0 vs. 17.0 vs. 17.1 Git RadeonSI Tests
Mesa was tested from its Git branch as of Friday as well as the 13.0 and 17.0 Git branches with the latest back-ported changes to these stable series. Each of the Mesa releases were tested out-of-the-box without specifying any extra environment variables or manual modifications. The Linux 4.11 Git kernel was used throughout testing on this AMD Ryzen 7 1800X test system. This article is just looking at the RadeonSI Gallium3D OpenGL performance and not the RADV Vulkan evolution in this article.
