4MLinux 22.0 BETA released.
4MLinux 22.0 BETA is ready for testing. Basically, at this stage of development, 4MLinux BETA has the same features as 4MLinux STABLE, but it provides a huge number of updated packages, including major changes in the core of the system, which now uses the LTS Linux kernel 4.9 series and the GNU Compiler Collection 6.2.0.
Mesa 13.0 vs. 17.0 vs. 17.1 Git RadeonSI Tests
Mesa was tested from its Git branch as of Friday as well as the 13.0 and 17.0 Git branches with the latest back-ported changes to these stable series. Each of the Mesa releases were tested out-of-the-box without specifying any extra environment variables or manual modifications. The Linux 4.11 Git kernel was used throughout testing on this AMD Ryzen 7 1800X test system. This article is just looking at the RadeonSI Gallium3D OpenGL performance and not the RADV Vulkan evolution in this article.
Vala 0.36 Released
This cycle Vala have received a lot of love from their users and maintainers. Users and maintainers, have pushed hard to get a lot of bug fixes in place, thanks to a lot of patches attached to bug reports. List of new features an bug fixes are in NEWS file in repository. Bindings have received lot of fixes too, checkout them and see if you need a workaround. Also: GNOME's Vala 0.36 Released
Kubuntu has a new member: Darin Miller
Today at 15:58 UTC the Kubuntu Council approved Darin Miller’s application for becoming a Kubuntu Member. Darin has been coming to the development channel and taking part in the informal developer meetings on Big Blue Button for a while now, helping out were he can with the packaging and continuous integration. His efforts have already made a huge difference.
