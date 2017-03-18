Why you need to use Linux

Windows, the OS we all know and have grown to love. It’s no wonder it’s so popular with its incredible security, privacy features, bug-free nature, great customer support and all round good value for money – Right? Hang on, wait that doesn’t sound quite right… Enter Linux. Chances are you’ve probably heard of the operating system but for one reason or another you’re still using your boring old Windows. Perhaps you’re still unconvinced or just not yet ready to take the plunge? Allow me to convince you.

Rejection report 3: Knoppix and Q4OS

I should be angry, but I'm not, because I'm resigned to the situation, and I can still write an article based on these negative findings. It ain't all lost. And out of wilderness, there cometh salvation. Or something. Anyhow, some distros still don't like my G50 box, even in 2017. It's about time this changed permanently. But not all is lost. At the very least, Q4OS looks quite lovely, so there's something to do after this little fiasco. I may still be entertained, and in turn, you as well. For now though, if you're aiming for an UEFI setup, these two distros, plus the bunch listed in the previous two reports are probably less likely to give you love. Of course, there are workarounds, but that's not the point. And we are done here.

LibreOffice 5.3 – Freedom Meets Functionality

Freedom to create with code is not the same as the freedom to create a specific product. Sometimes the freedom offered in the open source community makes it easier for me to be more productive. Other times, not so much. The biggest excuses I have to grab one of my machines with a closed source operating system consists of the following photo editing (Adobe CC), video editing (Final Cut Pro), and Civilization IV. Yes, I’m still playing Civ IV. It’s my favorite. I don’t need to upgrade. I’d love to find a tutorial that worked to get it working under Neon, but sadly the community that would write such a post appears to have moved on. I used to think that I couldn’t create documents under Linux but LibreOffice 5.3 has really been a game changer. Everyone else beat me to the flashy reviews, so this isn’t a review that exposes the new features. This is a commentary of my experience.