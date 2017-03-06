Desktop GNU/Linux

The Linux Migration: Other Users' Stories, Part 2 This post is part of a series of posts sharing the stories of other users who have decided to migrate to Linux as their primary desktop OS. Each person’s migration (and their accompanying story) is unique; some people have embraced Linux only on their home computer; others are using it at work as well. I believe that sharing this information will help readers who may be considering a migration of their own, and who have questions about whether this is right for them and their particular needs.

The Linux Migration: Other Users' Stories, Part 3 Over the last few weeks, I’ve been sharing various users’ stories about their own personal migration to Linux. If you’ve not read them already, I encourage you to check out part 1 and part 2 of this multi-part series to get a feel for why folks are deciding to switch to Linux, the challenges they faced, and the benefits they’ve seen (so far). Obviously, Linux isn’t the right fit for everyone, but at least by sharing these stories you’ll get a better feel whether it’s a right fit for you.

[Video] system76 Lemur Laptop Impressions I bought a laptop from a company which supports Linux. Only one major downside so far: stickers.

Microsoft blocks updates for new cpus on Windows 7 and 8.1 This meant basically that only Windows 10 would support Intel's, AMD's and Qualcomm's new processors, while Windows 7 or 8.1 would not.

What's wrong with Microsoft? What happens then? Well, there's the rub. Windows is heavily dependent on it's biggest problem. The only thing it really has going for it is how easy it is to use. MS can point at Linux and say how hard it would be to switch, and people will happily agree. Today. But what happens in a few years, when the clueless have been replaced by the clued-up? When Linux's increasing ease-of-use meets the decreasing amount of cluelessness? What happens when there's no real barrier to entering the FOSS world and people start comparing OS functionality instead of GUI aesthetics?

Windows, the OS we all know and have grown to love. It’s no wonder it’s so popular with its incredible security, privacy features, bug-free nature, great customer support and all round good value for money – Right? Hang on, wait that doesn’t sound quite right… Enter Linux. Chances are you’ve probably heard of the operating system but for one reason or another you’re still using your boring old Windows. Perhaps you’re still unconvinced or just not yet ready to take the plunge? Allow me to convince you.

Rejection report 3: Knoppix and Q4OS

I should be angry, but I'm not, because I'm resigned to the situation, and I can still write an article based on these negative findings. It ain't all lost. And out of wilderness, there cometh salvation. Or something. Anyhow, some distros still don't like my G50 box, even in 2017. It's about time this changed permanently. But not all is lost. At the very least, Q4OS looks quite lovely, so there's something to do after this little fiasco. I may still be entertained, and in turn, you as well. For now though, if you're aiming for an UEFI setup, these two distros, plus the bunch listed in the previous two reports are probably less likely to give you love. Of course, there are workarounds, but that's not the point. And we are done here.