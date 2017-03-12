today's leftovers
Its 2017 and one of the popular trend in technology apart from Internet of Things, Augmented reality is Virtual reality. There are plenty of VR Goggles available in the market starting from the VR Cardboard till Oculus Rift . Both types of goggles have apps for them, One from the android market and the other from Oculus rift themself.
On the Google‘s side, things were even easier to understand. The company has been working on an in-house orchestrator called Kubernetes for years and wanted it to be at the heart of all the container ecosystem. When Google‘s team heard that the Docker company was promoting its own product named Swarm as reference orchestrator, the decision to fork was almost made.
At the end of January 2017 at DevConf.cz, Dan Walsh from RedHat gave a very interesting presentation about Containers in Production (container standardization, read-only container images, CRI-O, COW filesystem problems, etc). At 40 minutes from the beginning, he acknowledged that the Docker replacement was in the testing stage.
At first called OCID, then renamed CRI-O, it already owns its logo. Fully compatible at the format level with Docker, this new Open Source product will bring its own set of tools like skopeo to get an image from a container registry.
Try asking “how many page hits can a typical server setup handle?” on StackOverflow. Go ahead. I’ll wait right here. If you get an answer that doesn’t say “wildly depends on your setup,” take a screenshot of it and cherish it for eternity.
For those of us building web apps without extensive experience managing production servers, it is all too common to have existential thoughts like “what if I build this AMAZING product that gets SO MUCH attention that the server crashes from all the OVERWHELMING enthusiasm and support?!”
If you want to learn how to assemble a PC from scratch, you should play this PC Building Simulator game created by Claudiu. It replicates the real-world shapes and sizes of the computer components such as CPU, graphics card, memory, hard drive etc. The game is currently released as a pre-alpha build and it’s free to download.
Last week a new antivirus app added to Tizen Store named G Antivirus. This week also a new antivirus app added to Tizen Store named AntiVirus – File Checker by Victor Sindeev.
Leftovers: OSS
Before getting into the details, we’d like to thank the 800,000+ people who make up the Gitter community for your enthusiasm and support for everything we’ve done. You’ve inspired our tiny team to keep shipping and making the open source and developer community a better place to connect to one another.
Google on Thursday announced Guetzli, a new contribution to its evolving set of tools for the open source community. Guetzli is an encoder that allows JPEG files to be compressed as much as 35 percent, resulting in much faster Web page loading.
"Guetzli," which means "cookie" in Swiss German, allows users to create smaller JPEG images while maintaining compatibility with existing Web browsers, image processing applications and the existing JPEG standard, noted Robert Obryk and Jyrki Alakuijala, software engineers at Google Research Europe, in an online post.
The application period for this year’s Google Summer of Code (GSoC) opens in just four days (March 20, 16:00 UTC) and runs until April 3th. If you couldn’t find anything interesting in the 54 Google Summer of Code ideas by the KDE project, here’s some more ideas on participating projects and their ideas.
Since January I’m participating on events on Rio de Janeiro area. The one that every month is scheduled in my calendar is PythonRio. A Python(obviously =P ) event, but you can talk about everything that you want that fit the goal of the event: Share knowledge.
Another bright morning and another college visit was planned under the wings of University Connect. Thanks to the Pune site team again for the arrangements. On 15th February 2017, we visited the PCCOE college in Pune. Again the early morning alarm clock bell managed to break my sleep. Though, I was not feeling very well (thanks to my on going illness due to allergies), but Open Source, college students and Fedora makes me feel enough energy to beat a dull me.
I owe part of my IT education to the Open Source community. I enhanced my programming skills using Open Source programming languages; I garnered a better understanding of operating systems through my study and research of the Linux kernel; I understood the inner workings of software by having access to their code; and in college, I used learning materials from computer science classes made available by MIT Open Courseware. But this article is not about how I benefited from open source software. I only mentioned my experience with Open Source Software (OSS) to stress the plethora of opportunities that it provides and the impact it can have on our ICT sector, and the country as a whole. Hence, the subsequent paragraphs provide insights into the positive impact that Open Source Software can have on a developing country like Liberia. The article is also a call to both the public and private sectors to invest in Open Source Software or OSS in order to enhance Information and Communications Technology for Development (ICT4D) and Information and Communications Technology for Dollars (ICT4$).
Software Freedom Conservancy proudly welcomes Linux XIA as a member project. Linux XIA is a new protocol stack for Linux built using eXpress Internet Architecture (XIA), an interoperable meta network architecture. Linux XIA is designed to meet unfulfilled demands of real-world networking. The project's roadmap includes the development of a DDoS protection system, and the addition of state-of-the-art algorithms and data structures to increase Linux XIA's speed and flexibility.
Conservancy, a non-profit public charity focused on ethical technology, acts as a home to over forty member projects dedicated to developing free and open source software. Conservancy acts as a corporate umbrella, allowing member projects to operate as charitable initiatives without having to independently manage their own corporate structure and administrative services.
pick any color on the color wheel and the functions will make sure that the scheme will still work!
Android Leftovers
In Debian stretch, the upcoming new release, it is now possible to build Android apps using only packages from Debian. This will provide all of the tools needed to build an Android app targeting the "platform" android-23 using the SDK build-tools 24.0.0. Those two are the only versions of "platform" and "build-tools" currently in Debian, but it is possible to use the Google binaries by installing them into /usr/lib/android-sdk.
It's hard to imagine launching a new mobile OS without support for existing apps. In regards to Fuchsia, I initially thought the Magenta kernel might be compatible with the Android user space. While the potential implementation details for Android support have not been clear, another possibility has become more apparent. I'm not saying anything specific will or will not happen, so please take the following with a grain of salt.
Leftovers: Software
This release brings a few good things, including a new differential file lists sytem and end-to-end encryption for file transfer (thanks Mr.Alice for that!), and a greatly improved GUI.
How often do you come across a situation where you need to parse a file, change some value and write the content back to the file? This mostly occurs when you are dealing with configuration files, which requires some script automated editing. More often than not you will involve a temperory file to do the intermediate changes and then later overwrite the original file. The reason you use temporary file is because if you use pipes and redirections then the output content stream starts flowing before the input stream gets completed. To understand lets look at this example
The original Todo Indicator was last updated back in May, 2014, so WebUpd8 reader William decided to fork it and add a new feature: filtering based on a specific context or project. Furthermore, indicator was updated to work with either Python 2 or Python 3.
The shell is an odd beast. Although it goes against every current trend in software engineering (strong typing, compile checks over runtime checks, ...), shell scripts are here to stay, and still constitute an important part of every developer's life.
The weird thing about shell scripts is that even strong advocates of good practices gladly forget all they know when it comes to shell scripting.
BASH also offers the ability to write scripts. A script can be anything from just a few commands to a very complex program. Basically, anything you can type at a command line can be put into a script and run as a program. This is very useful when you find yourself typing in a series of commands to get something done over and over again. Just throw it into script and then it happens with just one command. Now, are you begging to see just how powerful the terminal can be?
Bash, or the Bourne Again Shell, is what comes pre-installed on most Linux distros. However, it’s not the only shell out there. There are several others to try. Here are six alternative shells that can replace bash. Each of them has its pros and cons, so you have to try them out and see which is the best for you.
