Benchmarks Of Many ARM Boards From The Raspberry Pi To NVIDIA Jetson TX2

For some weekend benchmarking fun, I compared the Jetson TX2 that NVIDIA released this weekend with their ARM 64-bit "Denver 2" CPU cores paired with four Cortex-A57 cores to various other ARM single board computers I have access to. This is looking at the CPU performance in different benchmarks ranging from cheap ~$10 ARM SBCs to the Raspberry Pi to the Jetson TX1 and Jetson TX2.

Linux 4.10.4

I'm announcing the release of the 4.10.4 kernel. All users of the 4.10 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 4.10.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-4.10.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: http://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-st... Also: Linux 4.9.16 Linux 4.4.55

Best VPN for Android: Top 5

VPN, which stands for Virtual Private Network, allows users to create a secure connection to another network using the internet. In this list we are focusing on Android options. These options range in prices from free to yearly plans requiring a single or monthly payment. Importantly this list compiled by CBR also includes options for the advanced user of VPNs, in which some manual configuration is required, to an option so simple that it requires one click. These solutions also vary in speed, the robustness of their encryption, and in terms of their global presence, with some having tens of international servers, down to merely a few.