On the Google‘s side, things were even easier to understand. The company has been working on an in-house orchestrator called Kubernetes for years and wanted it to be at the heart of all the container ecosystem. When Google‘s team heard that the Docker company was promoting its own product named Swarm as reference orchestrator, the decision to fork was almost made.

At the end of January 2017 at DevConf.cz, Dan Walsh from RedHat gave a very interesting presentation about Containers in Production (container standardization, read-only container images, CRI-O, COW filesystem problems, etc). At 40 minutes from the beginning, he acknowledged that the Docker replacement was in the testing stage.

At first called OCID, then renamed CRI-O, it already owns its logo. Fully compatible at the format level with Docker, this new Open Source product will bring its own set of tools like skopeo to get an image from a container registry.