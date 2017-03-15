10 Best Linux Backup Solutions

Backing up your computer takes time and effort but that is nothing compared to the stress you undergo if things happen to go wrong. A dependable backup tool is something everyone needs to have. Let’s look at some great Linux backup solutions.

Benchmarks Of Many ARM Boards From The Raspberry Pi To NVIDIA Jetson TX2

For some weekend benchmarking fun, I compared the Jetson TX2 that NVIDIA released this weekend with their ARM 64-bit "Denver 2" CPU cores paired with four Cortex-A57 cores to various other ARM single board computers I have access to. This is looking at the CPU performance in different benchmarks ranging from cheap ~$10 ARM SBCs to the Raspberry Pi to the Jetson TX1 and Jetson TX2.

Linux 4.10.4

I'm announcing the release of the 4.10.4 kernel. All users of the 4.10 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 4.10.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-4.10.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: http://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-st... Also: Linux 4.9.16 Linux 4.4.55