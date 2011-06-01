Zorin OS 12.1 Education Promises to Make Learning Better and More Impactful
The developers of the Ubuntu-based Zorin OS operating system announced the release of the Zorin OS 12.1 Education Edition, a specially crafted and officially supported flavor of the OS designed for educational institutions.
4MLinux 22.0 Launches July 2017 Based on GCC 6.2.0 and the Linux 4.9 LTS Kernel
Softpedia was informed by Zbigniew Konojacki, developer of various GNU/Linux distributions based on the 4MLinux project, about the immediate availability of a Beta version of his upcoming 4MLinux 22.0 operating system.
