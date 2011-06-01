Audacity 2.1.3 Released
Audacity 2.1.3 has been released as the latest version of this popular open-source audio software.
With Audacity 2.1.3 there is a new distortion effect, rhythm track, a new scrub ruller and pinned option, new features in timer record, and 64 bug/annoyance fixes. For Mac users there is also now partial support for Sierra along with other macOS work.
Also: Audacity 2.1.3 Open-Source Audio Editor Adds New Scrubbing Features, Effects
