Raspberry Pi Surges To 3rd Best Selling Computer Of All Time Surpassing The Commodore 64

In many regards, the Raspberry Pi family of computers is quite modest, which is of course by design. For a relatively small price, you can pick up a fully-functional RPi single board computer that can be used for many purposes, whether it is for learning, creating homemade bots, or cobbling together your own purpose-built media player or server solution. Given RPi's flexibility, it should come as no surprise that the open source Linux-power min PC has proven to be such a popular computing platform for scores of consumers, businesses and educational institutions.

Arch Linux-Based ArchEX Distro Is Powered by LXQt Desktop, Linux Kernel 4.10.3

GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton is known for all sort of distributions most of which are derivatives of some of the most popular Linux-based operating systems, and he informs us this weekend about the availability of a new build of his ArchEX distro. ArchEX is an Arch Linux-based distribution built around the lightweight LXQt desktop environment. The new things implemented in ArchEX Build 170318 is the recently released Linux 4.10.3 kernel, as well as all the latest package versions that have been released on the official Arch Linux repositories.

Linux Kernel News