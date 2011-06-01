Language Selection

Audacity 2.1.3

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 20th of March 2017 03:11:24 AM
Software
  • Audacity 2.1.3 Released

    Audacity 2.1.3 has been released as the latest version of this popular open-source audio software.

  • Audacity 2.1.3 Open-Source Audio Editor Adds New Scrubbing Features, Effects

    The open-source and cross-platform Audacity audio editor has been updated recently to version 2.1.3, a maintenance update that adds various new features, effects, generators, but also some options and settings.

    The biggest new feature of the Audacity 2.1.3 update appears to be support for the Windows 10 operating system, but it also looks like it improves Magic Mouse horizontal scroll and trackpad pinch support for macOS users.

