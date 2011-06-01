Vulkan, Mir, and Wayland
Star Citizen to use Vulkan instead of DirectX 12 and drop DirectX 11 eventually
A developer of Star Citizen [Official Site] has commented on their forum to state that the game will go with Vulkan and eventually drop DirectX.
Star Citizen Plans To Go Vulkan-Only
Star Citizen, the much-anticipated space simulator video game that is the most-funded crowdfunding project ever with more than 39 million dollars pledged, is planning to go Vulkan-only.
Vulkan 1.0.44 Released With Many Documentation Fixes
Vulkan 1.0.44 is now available as the newest version of the Vulkan 1.0 high-performance graphics API.
Mir Will Support NVIDIA's EGL Streams Approach
Some Of The Lesser Known Wayland Compositors
While GNOME Shell, KDE Plasma, and Enlightenment are among the most talked about Wayland desktop/compositor implementations right now, there are still many active smaller projects working on their own Wayland compositors. Here's a look at some of them.
Audacity 2.1.3
Android Leftovers
4MLinux 22.0 Launches July 2017 Based on GCC 6.2.0 and the Linux 4.9 LTS Kernel
Softpedia was informed by Zbigniew Konojacki, developer of various GNU/Linux distributions based on the 4MLinux project, about the immediate availability of a Beta version of his upcoming 4MLinux 22.0 operating system.
