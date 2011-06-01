Linux Kernel News
Standards for ARM computers and Linaro
It looks like someone else figured it out, ergo Linaro. Unfortunately, they do not seem to be eager to create a real platform, but rather slap a veneer of something OpenFirmware-like on top of exising systems. Also, they are buddying with Ubuntu. So, a half-hearted effort and a top-down deal. But it's a step in the right direction.
Linux Kernel 4.10.4 Released with MIPS Improvements, Updated USB Drivers
The fourth maintenance update to the Linux 4.10 kernel series arrived this weekend with various improvements to some of the supported filesystems and architectures, as well as updated drivers.
Linux Kernel 4.9.16 LTS Has Various MIPS and PowerPC Changes, Updated Drivers
Immediately after announcing the release of the Linux 4.10.4 kernel, Greg Kroah-Hartman informed the community about the availability of the sixteenth maintenance update to the long-term supported Linux 4.9 kernel series.
Vulkan, Mir, and Wayland
Audacity 2.1.3
Android Leftovers
4MLinux 22.0 Launches July 2017 Based on GCC 6.2.0 and the Linux 4.9 LTS Kernel
Softpedia was informed by Zbigniew Konojacki, developer of various GNU/Linux distributions based on the 4MLinux project, about the immediate availability of a Beta version of his upcoming 4MLinux 22.0 operating system.
