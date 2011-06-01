Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 20th of March 2017 03:16:26 AM Filed under
Linux
  • Standards for ARM computers and Linaro

    It looks like someone else figured it out, ergo Linaro. Unfortunately, they do not seem to be eager to create a real platform, but rather slap a veneer of something OpenFirmware-like on top of exising systems. Also, they are buddying with Ubuntu. So, a half-hearted effort and a top-down deal. But it's a step in the right direction.

  • Linux Kernel 4.10.4 Released with MIPS Improvements, Updated USB Drivers

    The fourth maintenance update to the Linux 4.10 kernel series arrived this weekend with various improvements to some of the supported filesystems and architectures, as well as updated drivers.

  • Linux Kernel 4.9.16 LTS Has Various MIPS and PowerPC Changes, Updated Drivers

    Immediately after announcing the release of the Linux 4.10.4 kernel, Greg Kroah-Hartman informed the community about the availability of the sixteenth maintenance update to the long-term supported Linux 4.9 kernel series.

Vulkan, Mir, and Wayland

Audacity 2.1.3

  • Audacity 2.1.3 Released
    Audacity 2.1.3 has been released as the latest version of this popular open-source audio software.
  • Audacity 2.1.3 Open-Source Audio Editor Adds New Scrubbing Features, Effects
    The open-source and cross-platform Audacity audio editor has been updated recently to version 2.1.3, a maintenance update that adds various new features, effects, generators, but also some options and settings. The biggest new feature of the Audacity 2.1.3 update appears to be support for the Windows 10 operating system, but it also looks like it improves Magic Mouse horizontal scroll and trackpad pinch support for macOS users.

Android Leftovers

4MLinux 22.0 Launches July 2017 Based on GCC 6.2.0 and the Linux 4.9 LTS Kernel

Softpedia was informed by Zbigniew Konojacki‏, developer of various GNU/Linux distributions based on the 4MLinux project, about the immediate availability of a Beta version of his upcoming 4MLinux 22.0 operating system. Read more

