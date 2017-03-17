Linux 4.11 RC3 and 4.4.55 LTS
Linux 4.11-rc3
Another week, another rc.
As is our usual pattern after the merge window, rc3 is larger than
rc2, but this is hopefully the point where things start to shrink and
calm down. We had a late typo in rc2 that affected arm and powerpc
(the prep code for the 5-level page tables), and hopefully there are
no similar brown-paper-bugs now in rc3.
On the whole rc3 looks pretty normal, with two thirds being driver
updates (late qla2xxx scsi driver updates stand out, but ethernet
drivers for broadcom and cavium aren't that far behind, and there are
updates for gpu, md, cpufreq, x86 platform drivers etc).
Outside of drivers, the rest is a mix of arch updates (parisc,
powerpc, x86), filesystems (afs, nfs, xfs) and "misc" (mainly core
kernel and general networking updates).
Shortlog appended for those who want to see some overview of the
details, but what we really want is testing. Please.
Linus
Linus Torvalds Announces the Third Release Candidate of the Linux 4.11 Kernel
It's still Sunday in the US, and that means Linus Torvalds has prepared yet another Release Candidate (RC) milestone for the upcoming Linux 4.11 kernel for GNU/Linux distros.
That's right, Linux kernel 4.11 Release Candidate 3 is now ready for public testing, and, according to Linus Torvalds, it appears to be a fairly normal patch that's just a bit larger than last week's Release Candidate because of a typo that affected the PowerPC (PPC) and ARM architectures.
Linux Kernel 4.4.55 LTS Arrives with Various MIPS Changes, Updated USB Drivers
Linux 4.11 RC3 and 4.4.55 LTS
