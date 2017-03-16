Today in Techrights
- Supposedly ‘Pampered’ Prisoners Are Still Prisoners of the EPO
- Insulting Reversal of Narratives at the EPO: Team Battistelli as the Victim
- Battistelli’s EPO Copies China — Not the US — When it Comes to Patenting Software and Expanding Patent Scope
- What IAM Says About AST, RPX, Ericsson, and IBM
- Apple and Microsoft, Two Patent Aggressors That Habitually Attack GNU/Linux Distributors, Get Sued by a Patent Troll, Soverain IP
- What’s OIN Doing While Microsoft is Siccing Patent Trolls on Azure Competitors’ Customers?
- “EPO Continues to Grant Software Patents”
- Links 19/3/2017: Linux Sightings, What’s Wrong With Microsoft, and Death of Docker
More in Tux Machines
Leftovers: Software
Leftovers: Gaming
Security Leftovers
First Hint at Ubuntu 17.10 Codename Revealed?
With Ubuntu 17.04 'Zesty Zapus' bringing us to the end of the alphabet, many in the Ubuntu community have wondered what the Ubuntu 17.10 name will be. Also: Orange Pi can draw on Ubuntu snaps
