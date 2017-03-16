Security Leftovers
-
Hire a DDoS service to take down your enemies
According to Neustar, almost three quarters of all global brands, organizations and companies have been victims of a DDoS attack. And more than 3,700 DDoS attacks occur each day.
-
Apollo Lake 3.5-incher doubles down on security
Kontron’s Linux-friendly, Intel Apollo Lake based “3.5″-SBC-APL” SBC features triple display support, a TPM 2.0 chip, and optional security services.
-
Leading Linux distros dawdle as kernel flaw persists
A local privilege esclation flaw has been fixed in the Linux kernel, but several upstream distributions have yet to release updates. Administrators should plan on mitigating the vulnerability on Linux servers and workstations themselves and monitor the distributions for their update plans.
-
