Leftovers: Gaming
-
Some thoughts on 'Codex of Victory', the mix of turn-based and real time strategy
It's a mix of turn-based battles with some real-time base building. The base building aspect is a little like XCOM 2 with a side-on view as you dig out rooms. The whole game feels like it was inspired by XCOM 1 & 2, as you send over units to different regions to perform missions. You even speed up time at will when outside of missions, so it's all very familiar.
-
Overload, the shiny new six-degree-of-freedom shooter has entered Early Access
The game was funded thanks to Kickstarter, where the developers nabbed $306,537 from helpful people wanting to see it become a reality. It's also nice that another Kickstarter team actually managed day-1 Linux support.
The team behind Overload actually has some of the originally Descent team and the co-founder of the studio even worked on Freespace 1 & 2, which are my two all time favourite space shooters. I'm really not surprised the game has already turned out so well!
-
