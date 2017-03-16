Leftovers: Software Audacity 2.1.3 Released with Minor New Features

Kodi Is Getting A Proper Netflix Plugin The Kodi HTPC software will soon have a "real" Netflix plugin/add-on for making a better show/movie watching experience.

See Lyrics for Any Song on Spotify with This Ubuntu App It’s been several months since Spotify removed the lyrics function from it’s apps, and it shows no signs of returning soon. If you liked being able to tap a button to instantly see lyrics for the currently playing song, we’ve found a nifty little indicator applet that can help.

WordGrinder: Distraction-Free Writing From the Command Line A few months back while perusing the latest news from the open source media, I came across an article listing five favorite command line tools, or some such nonsense. It turned out that one of the items on the list was a command line “word processor,” WordGrinder, which the article’s writer claimed to be an uber-easy way to write from the command line. As it happened, I’d been looking for that very thing, so I immediately looked in the Mint/Ubuntu repositories, found it, installed it and took a look. Unfortunately, at the time I was busy, facing a couple of deadlines, so when I couldn’t figure the first thing out about it in five seconds or less, I closed the terminal and went to Bluefish to finish an article I was writing, while vowing to return to look further into WordGrinder as soon as I finished.

Calibre 2.82 Open-Source Ebook Manager Launches with Various Improvements Calibre developer Kovid Goyal announced a new maintenance update of his open-source, free, cross-platform and powerful ebook library management software, versioned 2.82. Calibre 2.82 comes just one week after the previous point release, namely Calibre 2.81, which means that it's mostly a bugfix update that addresses various of the issues reported by users lately, and updates the supported news sources.

Leftovers: Gaming Some thoughts on 'Codex of Victory', the mix of turn-based and real time strategy It's a mix of turn-based battles with some real-time base building. The base building aspect is a little like XCOM 2 with a side-on view as you dig out rooms. The whole game feels like it was inspired by XCOM 1 & 2, as you send over units to different regions to perform missions. You even speed up time at will when outside of missions, so it's all very familiar.

Overload, the shiny new six-degree-of-freedom shooter has entered Early Access The game was funded thanks to Kickstarter, where the developers nabbed $306,537 from helpful people wanting to see it become a reality. It's also nice that another Kickstarter team actually managed day-1 Linux support. The team behind Overload actually has some of the originally Descent team and the co-founder of the studio even worked on Freespace 1 & 2, which are my two all time favourite space shooters. I'm really not surprised the game has already turned out so well!