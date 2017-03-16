Leftovers: Software
Audacity 2.1.3 Released with Minor New Features
Kodi Is Getting A Proper Netflix Plugin
The Kodi HTPC software will soon have a "real" Netflix plugin/add-on for making a better show/movie watching experience.
See Lyrics for Any Song on Spotify with This Ubuntu App
It’s been several months since Spotify removed the lyrics function from it’s apps, and it shows no signs of returning soon. If you liked being able to tap a button to instantly see lyrics for the currently playing song, we’ve found a nifty little indicator applet that can help.
WordGrinder: Distraction-Free Writing From the Command Line
A few months back while perusing the latest news from the open source media, I came across an article listing five favorite command line tools, or some such nonsense. It turned out that one of the items on the list was a command line “word processor,” WordGrinder, which the article’s writer claimed to be an uber-easy way to write from the command line.
As it happened, I’d been looking for that very thing, so I immediately looked in the Mint/Ubuntu repositories, found it, installed it and took a look. Unfortunately, at the time I was busy, facing a couple of deadlines, so when I couldn’t figure the first thing out about it in five seconds or less, I closed the terminal and went to Bluefish to finish an article I was writing, while vowing to return to look further into WordGrinder as soon as I finished.
Calibre 2.82 Open-Source Ebook Manager Launches with Various Improvements
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal announced a new maintenance update of his open-source, free, cross-platform and powerful ebook library management software, versioned 2.82.
Calibre 2.82 comes just one week after the previous point release, namely Calibre 2.81, which means that it's mostly a bugfix update that addresses various of the issues reported by users lately, and updates the supported news sources.
