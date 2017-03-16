Graphics in Linux
-
OpenGL 4.0 / FP64 Patches Updated For Intel Ivy Bridge
Igalia's Samuel Iglesias Gonsálvez has updated his 28 patches for ARB_gpu_shader_fp64 support for Intel Ivy Bridge hardware that in turn allows these older Intel graphics to have OpenGL 4.0 support.
-
David Airlie Tackling RADV Vulkan Conformance
RADV co-founder David Airlie at Red Hat has begun focusing on the Vulkan conformance test suite for furthering along this open-source Radeon driver's conformance.
-
Looks like the open source Vulkan driver 'radv' for AMD conforms nicely
-
Leftovers: Software
Leftovers: Gaming
Security Leftovers
First Hint at Ubuntu 17.10 Codename Revealed?
With Ubuntu 17.04 'Zesty Zapus' bringing us to the end of the alphabet, many in the Ubuntu community have wondered what the Ubuntu 17.10 name will be. Also: Orange Pi can draw on Ubuntu snaps
