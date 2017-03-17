Android Leftovers
LineageOS now has one million users, OnePlus One is the most popular device
LineageOS, the project sprung from the death of CyanogenMod late last year, has just passed one million users. The community-driven ROM provides a near-stock Android experience and it’s receiving support for more devices all the time: it has doubled its usage numbers in the last month alone.
Of the devices running it, the OnePlus One is currently the most popular, with the OnePlus 3/OnePlus 3T occupying the second spot. The OnePlus prevalence here is thanks in part to its general approach to modding; OnePlus lets you root or unlock your device bootloader (necessary to run custom ROMs) without voiding your device warranty.
Guess' Android Wear smartwatch is classically styled
Guess, the fashion brand that's perfect for annoying people when they ask what you're wearing, is launching a new smartwatch. This time, however, the company is going all-in on Android Wear 2.0 with the Guess Connect. The timepiece comes packing Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and comes in eight styles, five designed for men and three intended for women.
Android Wear 2.0 rolls out to Huawei Watch testers [Update]
BTCC Launches Mobile Bitcoin Wallet for Android and iOS
Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge get Android 7.0 Nougat on Rogers and Telus
Possible Android O features listed before official launch
Bye bye Android: Has Donald Trump finally upgraded his phone?
Android O Tipped to Bring Improved Notifications, Adaptive Icons, Picture-In-Picture Mode, More
Instagram two-factor authentication rolls out more widely on Android
