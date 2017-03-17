LineageOS, the project sprung from the death of CyanogenMod late last year, has just passed one million users. The community-driven ROM provides a near-stock Android experience and it’s receiving support for more devices all the time: it has doubled its usage numbers in the last month alone.

Of the devices running it, the OnePlus One is currently the most popular, with the OnePlus 3/OnePlus 3T occupying the second spot. The OnePlus prevalence here is thanks in part to its general approach to modding; OnePlus lets you root or unlock your device bootloader (necessary to run custom ROMs) without voiding your device warranty.