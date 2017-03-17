Pico-ITX board gives you Rockchip RK3288 and optional wireless
Aaeon’s RICO-3288 Pico-ITX SBC runs Android 6.0 on a quad Cortex-A17 RK3288, and offers up to 4Kx2K resolution and optional wireless, CAN, and -20 to 70°C.
The RICO-3288 is the first Aaeon product we can recall featuring a Rockchip SoC, and one of the relatively few Rockchip RK3288 based SBCs we’ve seen outside of Firefly’s open-spec Firefly boards, such as the sandwich-style Firefly-RK3288 Reload. The other main exception is the recent, maker oriented Tinker Board from Aaeon’s owner, Asus.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel Space/Linux
today's howtos
Leftovers: Gaming
KDE Plans
Recent comments
2 days 5 hours ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 5 days ago
3 weeks 1 day ago
6 weeks 4 days ago
6 weeks 6 days ago
8 weeks 5 days ago
16 weeks 2 days ago
16 weeks 5 days ago