OpenSSH 7.5 has just been released. It will be available from the

mirrors listed at http://www.openssh.com/ shortly.

OpenSSH is a 100% complete SSH protocol 2.0 implementation and

includes sftp client and server support. OpenSSH also includes

transitional support for the legacy SSH 1.3 and 1.5 protocols

that may be enabled at compile-time.

