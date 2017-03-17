IBM + Red Hat = An open source hybrid cloud
IBM Cloud and Red Hat OpenStack and storage teams are partnering to integrate their products and in doing so are creating a compelling hybrid offering for open source-minded customers.
The announcement came at IBM’s InterConnect conference in Las Vegas, where an estimated 20,000 developers, customers and IBM partners are gathering.
Also: IBM (IBM) and Red Hat (RHT) To Collaborate on Hybrid Cloud
