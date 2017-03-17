Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 20th of March 2017 09:27:37 PM

Filed under

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has approved Red Hat‘s open-source security content automation protocol scanner for deployment on the U.S. government’s Enterprise Linux 6 and 7-based systems.

Red Hat said Friday that NIST certified the OpenSCAP 1.2 platform’s capacity to analyze and evaluate security automation content as well as address functionality and documentation requirements in security-conscious