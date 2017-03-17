Tizen based Gear 360 – 2017 model Smart Camera makes a stop at the FCC
The Gear 360 has proven to be an interesting experiment for Samsung, bringing an opportunity for consumers to capture 360-degree photos and videos that bring virtual reality to life for many who prefer to use it with their Gear VR and the pre-installed photo gallery. The first-generation Gear 360 has seen some good price drops, and price drops are usually a sign that a new, next-generation device is around the corner.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel Space/Linux
today's howtos
Leftovers: Gaming
KDE Plans
Recent comments
2 days 5 hours ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 5 days ago
3 weeks 1 day ago
6 weeks 4 days ago
6 weeks 6 days ago
8 weeks 5 days ago
16 weeks 2 days ago
16 weeks 5 days ago