Tizen based Gear 360 – 2017 model Smart Camera makes a stop at the FCC

Linux

The Gear 360 has proven to be an interesting experiment for Samsung, bringing an opportunity for consumers to capture 360-degree photos and videos that bring virtual reality to life for many who prefer to use it with their Gear VR and the pre-installed photo gallery. The first-generation Gear 360 has seen some good price drops, and price drops are usually a sign that a new, next-generation device is around the corner.

Kernel Space/Linux

  • Linux 4.11-rc3 Released
  • Raspberry Pi VC4 HDMI Audio Support Coming To Linux 4.12
    The ongoing work for HDMI audio support with the VC4 DRM driver is being wrapped up and will be working in the Linux 4.12 kernel. HDMI audio will work in conjunction with the open-source VC4 driver when the Linux 4.12 kernel rolls out. This was among the changes queued today in drm-misc-next and in turn called for landing into DRM-Next, which will be merged next month into the Linux 4.12 mainline code-base.

  • Plasma Team Discusses Web-browser integration, Bundled Apps and new Features
    In February, KDE's Plasma team came together in for their yearly in-person meeting. The meeting was kindly hosted by von Affenfels GmbH, a webdesign agency in Stuttgart, Germany. The team discussed a wide variety of topics, such as design, features new and old, bugs and sore points in the current implementation, app distribution, also project management, internal and outward-facing communication and Wayland.
  • KDE Plasma Planning Browser Integration, Possible Touchpad Gestures
    Key developers of KDE's Plasma team met last month in Stuttgart. More details on this Plasma developer meeting have now come to light. KDE Plasma developers continue eyeing Flatpak, Snap, and AppImage for possible next-generation packaging solutions. The developers also discussed better browser integration within Plasma to have native notifications and download progress, better multimedia handling, and more. Another new feature discussed was touchpad gestures support to control the window manager.

