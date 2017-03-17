Security Leftovers
-
More than 300 Cisco switch models vulnerable to CIA hack
A cache of CIA documents was dropped on the internet two weeks ago via WikiLeaks. It was a huge volume of data, some of which detailed CIA tools for breaking into smartphones and even smart TVs. Now, Cisco has said its examination of the documents points to a gaping security hole in more than 300 models of its switches. There’s no patch for this critical vulnerability, but it’s possible to mitigate the risk with some settings changes.
Cisco’s security arm sent out an advisory on Friday alerting customers that the IOS and IOS XE Software Cluster were vulnerable to hacks based on the leaked documents. The 318 affected switch models are mostly in the Catalyst series, but there are also some embedded systems and IE-series switches on the list. These are enterprise devices that cost a few thousand dollars at least. So, nothing in your house is affected by this particular attack.
-
Assange chastises companies who haven't responded to CIA vulnerability offers
Wikileaks head Julian Assange slammed companies not taking the site up on the sites offer to share security flaws the CIA had exploited in their products.
In a screen-shot statement tweeted on Saturday, Wikileaks noted that "Organizations such as Mozilla" had responded to the site's emails offering unreleased security vulnerabilities from leaked CIA files. "Google and other companies" had not.
"Most of these lagging companies have conflicts of interest due to their classified work with US government agencies. In practice such associations limit industry staff with US security clearances from fixing holes based on leaked information from the CIA. Should such companies choose to not secure their users against CIA or NSA attacks users may prefer organizations such as Mozilla or European companies that prioritize their users over government contracts," the statement read.
Wikileaks recently published a trove of files leaked from the CIA, including descriptions of hacking techniques. The site made an effort to redact source code showing how to actually accomplish the techniques, although enough code slipped through the cracks for researchers to reverse engineer at least one of the security flaws.
-
Gentoo: 201703-02 Adobe Flash Player: Multiple vulnerabilities
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel Space/Linux
today's howtos
Leftovers: Gaming
KDE Plans
Recent comments
2 days 5 hours ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 5 days ago
3 weeks 1 day ago
6 weeks 4 days ago
6 weeks 6 days ago
8 weeks 5 days ago
16 weeks 2 days ago
16 weeks 5 days ago