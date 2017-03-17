Red Hat and Fedora
-
Emercoin becomes first blockchain to be included in Red Hat’s corporate catalog
Leading digital currency and blockchain service platform Emercoin has announced that it has been officially included in Red Hat’s corporate catalog of certified programs.
-
Analyst Activity – Mizuho Raises Its Price Target On Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) to
-
Red Hat (RHT) PT Raised to $94 at Mizuho Securities Ahead of 3/27 Report; 'Upside to Estimates' & Positive FY18 Outlook
-
IRC classroom instructors wanted
-
Sneak Peak into F26 Supplemental Wallpaper
There are just few days left, then the submission period for the Fedora 26 Supplemental Wallpaper ends and the voting will be open. Time for looking a bit behind the scenes. So far we had 94 submissions, that is again the average we had over the last contests.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel Space/Linux
today's howtos
Leftovers: Gaming
KDE Plans
Recent comments
2 days 5 hours ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 5 days ago
3 weeks 1 day ago
6 weeks 4 days ago
6 weeks 6 days ago
8 weeks 5 days ago
16 weeks 2 days ago
16 weeks 5 days ago