GNOME News
-
6 Features You’ll Love in GNOME 3.24
We look at 6 of the best new GNOME 3.24 features, including the 'night light' blue light filter, a pair of ace new apps, and integrated weather forecasts.
-
Builder 3.24
I’m excited to announce that Builder 3.24 is here and ready for you to play with!
It should look familiar because most of the work this cycle was underneath the hood. I’m pretty happy with all the stabilization efforts from the past couple of weeks. I’d like to give a special thanks to everyone who took the time to file bugs, some of whom also filed patches.
-
Gnome Encfs Manager – An Ease way to Create a Encrypted Directory in Linux
Gnome Encfs Manager (short name is GEncfsM) is a tool to manage EncFS filesystems in Linux whihc is best alternative for Cryptkeeper and has lots of unique features. It’s very useful when you use EncFS with cloud sync / storage services such as Dropbox, etc.,
-
Blender Constraints
So what are they and how are they useful in the context of a GNOME designer? We make quite a few prototypes and one of the things to decide whether a behavior is clear and comprehensible is motion design, particularly transitions. And while we do not use tools directly linked to out stack, it helps to build simple rigs to lower the manual labout required to make sometimes similar motion designs and limit the number of mistakes that can be done. Even simple animations usually consist of many keyframes (defined, non-computed states in time). Defining relationships between objects and createing setups, “rigs”, is a way to create of a sort of working model of the object we are trying to mock up.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel Space/Linux
today's howtos
Leftovers: Gaming
KDE Plans
Recent comments
2 days 5 hours ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 5 days ago
3 weeks 1 day ago
6 weeks 4 days ago
6 weeks 6 days ago
8 weeks 5 days ago
16 weeks 2 days ago
16 weeks 5 days ago