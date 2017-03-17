Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 20th of March 2017 11:45:51 PM Filed under
GNOME
  • 6 Features You’ll Love in GNOME 3.24

    We look at 6 of the best new GNOME 3.24 features, including the 'night light' blue light filter, a pair of ace new apps, and integrated weather forecasts.

  • Builder 3.24

    I’m excited to announce that Builder 3.24 is here and ready for you to play with!

    It should look familiar because most of the work this cycle was underneath the hood. I’m pretty happy with all the stabilization efforts from the past couple of weeks. I’d like to give a special thanks to everyone who took the time to file bugs, some of whom also filed patches.

  • Gnome Encfs Manager – An Ease way to Create a Encrypted Directory in Linux

    Gnome Encfs Manager (short name is GEncfsM) is a tool to manage EncFS filesystems in Linux whihc is best alternative for Cryptkeeper and has lots of unique features. It’s very useful when you use EncFS with cloud sync / storage services such as Dropbox, etc.,

  • Blender Constraints

    So what are they and how are they useful in the context of a GNOME designer? We make quite a few prototypes and one of the things to decide whether a behavior is clear and comprehensible is motion design, particularly transitions. And while we do not use tools directly linked to out stack, it helps to build simple rigs to lower the manual labout required to make sometimes similar motion designs and limit the number of mistakes that can be done. Even simple animations usually consist of many keyframes (defined, non-computed states in time). Defining relationships between objects and createing setups, “rigs”, is a way to create of a sort of working model of the object we are trying to mock up.

Kernel Space/Linux

  • Linux 4.11-rc3 Released
  • Raspberry Pi VC4 HDMI Audio Support Coming To Linux 4.12
    The ongoing work for HDMI audio support with the VC4 DRM driver is being wrapped up and will be working in the Linux 4.12 kernel. HDMI audio will work in conjunction with the open-source VC4 driver when the Linux 4.12 kernel rolls out. This was among the changes queued today in drm-misc-next and in turn called for landing into DRM-Next, which will be merged next month into the Linux 4.12 mainline code-base.

today's howtos

Leftovers: Gaming

KDE Plans

  • Plasma Team Discusses Web-browser integration, Bundled Apps and new Features
    In February, KDE's Plasma team came together in for their yearly in-person meeting. The meeting was kindly hosted by von Affenfels GmbH, a webdesign agency in Stuttgart, Germany. The team discussed a wide variety of topics, such as design, features new and old, bugs and sore points in the current implementation, app distribution, also project management, internal and outward-facing communication and Wayland.
  • KDE Plasma Planning Browser Integration, Possible Touchpad Gestures
    Key developers of KDE's Plasma team met last month in Stuttgart. More details on this Plasma developer meeting have now come to light. KDE Plasma developers continue eyeing Flatpak, Snap, and AppImage for possible next-generation packaging solutions. The developers also discussed better browser integration within Plasma to have native notifications and download progress, better multimedia handling, and more. Another new feature discussed was touchpad gestures support to control the window manager.

