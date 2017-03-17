Leftovers: Gaming
Serious Sam Fusion 2017 Rolls Into Public Beta
Serious Sam Fusion 2017 has rolled out into public beta for Steam Linux gamers.
Serious Sam Fusion 2017 is the big update to Croteam classics with right now being Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter while The Second Encounter and Serious Sam : BFE are still in the works. There is VR support for all of these games as well as Vulkan rendering support.
Serious Sam Fusion 2017 (beta) for The First Encounter is now available, with Linux support
Serious Sam Fusion 2017 [Steam] the massive update from Croteam is now available for Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter [Steam].
The Fusion update to Serious Sam will enable all games to support Linux plus Vulkan, 64bit, Multithreaded rendering and more!
All of the 'Aveyond' 2D RPG games are now available on Linux
We now have Aveyond 1, 2, 3 (with all 4 parts to it) and Aveyond 4 all available on Linux, which is great for fans of simple 2D RPGs.
Overload, the shiny new six-degree-of-freedom shooter has entered Early Access
Overload [Steam, Steam Demo] is another new six-degree-of-freedom shooter on Steam. It's currently in Early Access, but even so it's already very impressive.
Eitr, an action RPG built around exceptional combat with fantastic visuals
