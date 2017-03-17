today's howtos
Titan – A Command line Password Manager For Linux
There are plethora of GUI based password managers. A quick google search will lead you to pick one suitable for you. But the command line password managers are very few. The one today we talk about is Titan. It is written using C programming language. It uses SQlite to save the passwords. All passwords will be stored using AES encryption. Titan uses openSSL to do the encryption. Password database is also protected from tampering by using a keyed-hash message authentication code (HMAC).
How to install Fedora as a VirtualBox guest
ftrace: trace your kernel functions!
AutoFS configuration in Linux
Automatically Organize Your Downloads Folder In Linux Using `Classifier` (Command Line)
Kernel Space/Linux
