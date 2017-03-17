Kernel Space/Linux
Linux 4.11-rc3 Released
Raspberry Pi VC4 HDMI Audio Support Coming To Linux 4.12
The ongoing work for HDMI audio support with the VC4 DRM driver is being wrapped up and will be working in the Linux 4.12 kernel.
HDMI audio will work in conjunction with the open-source VC4 driver when the Linux 4.12 kernel rolls out. This was among the changes queued today in drm-misc-next and in turn called for landing into DRM-Next, which will be merged next month into the Linux 4.12 mainline code-base.
