Graphics in Linux

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 20th of March 2017 11:51:20 PM Filed under
Graphics/Benchmarks
  • QEMU Is Interested In Vulkan Guest Support "Vulkan-ize Virgl"

    The QEMU project is hoping for some interested developers to enhance VirGL for better offering OpenGL guest support with QEMU guests and possibly extend it to include Vulkan support.

  • how close to conformant is radv? - airlied
  • AMD Sends Out 100 Patches, Enabling Vega Support In AMDGPU DRM

    100 patches amounting to over fourty thousand lines of code was sent out today for review in order to provide "Vega 10" support within the AMDGPU DRM driver.

    Adding Vega support to AMDGPU is a big task due to all of the changes over Polaris and other recent GPUs. Vega rolls out a new video BIOS interface, lots of new hardware intellectual property, support for video decode using UVD (UVD 7.0), support for video encode using VCE (VCE 4.0), support for 3D via RadeonSI, power management, full display support using DC, and support for SR-IOV virtualization.

  • How The RadeonSI OpenGL Performance Has Evolved From Mesa 11.1 To Mesa 17.1 Git

    For those curious how AMD's RadeonSI Gallium3D driver for GCN GPUs has evolved, here are benchmarks with two graphics cards showing how the RadeonSI Mesa performance has evolved since Mesa 11.1 going back to late 2015.

  • Mesa 17.0.2 Released Along With Mesa 13.0.6

    The second point release is now available to Mesa 17.0.

    Mesa 17.0.2 is shipping this Monday with a dozen fixes to the Intel ANV / Radeon RADV Vulkan drivers, various improvements to the Intel OpenGL driver, and fixes for Nouveau NVC0 and RadeonSI.

Kernel Space/Linux

  • Linux 4.11-rc3 Released
  • Raspberry Pi VC4 HDMI Audio Support Coming To Linux 4.12
    The ongoing work for HDMI audio support with the VC4 DRM driver is being wrapped up and will be working in the Linux 4.12 kernel. HDMI audio will work in conjunction with the open-source VC4 driver when the Linux 4.12 kernel rolls out. This was among the changes queued today in drm-misc-next and in turn called for landing into DRM-Next, which will be merged next month into the Linux 4.12 mainline code-base.

today's howtos

Leftovers: Gaming

KDE Plans

  • Plasma Team Discusses Web-browser integration, Bundled Apps and new Features
    In February, KDE's Plasma team came together in for their yearly in-person meeting. The meeting was kindly hosted by von Affenfels GmbH, a webdesign agency in Stuttgart, Germany. The team discussed a wide variety of topics, such as design, features new and old, bugs and sore points in the current implementation, app distribution, also project management, internal and outward-facing communication and Wayland.
  • KDE Plasma Planning Browser Integration, Possible Touchpad Gestures
    Key developers of KDE's Plasma team met last month in Stuttgart. More details on this Plasma developer meeting have now come to light. KDE Plasma developers continue eyeing Flatpak, Snap, and AppImage for possible next-generation packaging solutions. The developers also discussed better browser integration within Plasma to have native notifications and download progress, better multimedia handling, and more. Another new feature discussed was touchpad gestures support to control the window manager.

