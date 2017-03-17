100 patches amounting to over fourty thousand lines of code was sent out today for review in order to provide "Vega 10" support within the AMDGPU DRM driver.

Adding Vega support to AMDGPU is a big task due to all of the changes over Polaris and other recent GPUs. Vega rolls out a new video BIOS interface, lots of new hardware intellectual property, support for video decode using UVD (UVD 7.0), support for video encode using VCE (VCE 4.0), support for 3D via RadeonSI, power management, full display support using DC, and support for SR-IOV virtualization.