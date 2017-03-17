Graphics in Linux
QEMU Is Interested In Vulkan Guest Support "Vulkan-ize Virgl"
The QEMU project is hoping for some interested developers to enhance VirGL for better offering OpenGL guest support with QEMU guests and possibly extend it to include Vulkan support.
how close to conformant is radv? - airlied
AMD Sends Out 100 Patches, Enabling Vega Support In AMDGPU DRM
100 patches amounting to over fourty thousand lines of code was sent out today for review in order to provide "Vega 10" support within the AMDGPU DRM driver.
Adding Vega support to AMDGPU is a big task due to all of the changes over Polaris and other recent GPUs. Vega rolls out a new video BIOS interface, lots of new hardware intellectual property, support for video decode using UVD (UVD 7.0), support for video encode using VCE (VCE 4.0), support for 3D via RadeonSI, power management, full display support using DC, and support for SR-IOV virtualization.
How The RadeonSI OpenGL Performance Has Evolved From Mesa 11.1 To Mesa 17.1 Git
For those curious how AMD's RadeonSI Gallium3D driver for GCN GPUs has evolved, here are benchmarks with two graphics cards showing how the RadeonSI Mesa performance has evolved since Mesa 11.1 going back to late 2015.
Mesa 17.0.2 Released Along With Mesa 13.0.6
The second point release is now available to Mesa 17.0.
Mesa 17.0.2 is shipping this Monday with a dozen fixes to the Intel ANV / Radeon RADV Vulkan drivers, various improvements to the Intel OpenGL driver, and fixes for Nouveau NVC0 and RadeonSI.
