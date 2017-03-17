today's leftovers
Microsoft's latest Windows 10 ad annoys Chrome users with taskbar pop-ups
Microsoft’s aggressive advertising push inside Windows 10 is going beyond pop-ups for Microsoft Edge.
Myce recently spotted yet another pop-up ad on the taskbar in Windows 10. This time around Microsoft was advertising its extension for Chrome dubbed the Personal Shopping Assistant (Beta). The extension is a Microsoft Garage project that lets you compare prices across shopping sites.
Prior to the Chrome extension pop-up, Microsoft was advertising its rewards program for Microsoft Edge, which we spotted in early November. The earlier ad appeared to be targeted at people who didn’t use Edge that frequently.
OpenStack Private Cloud is Doing Just Fine
Sometimes you have to dig beneath the surface of headlines to understand what’s really going on. I guess that’s one thing most of us have learned in recent months. Sometimes you need some careful analysis to get to the real story. It seems like that’s as true in the IT world as it is with tabloid news.
[Tumbleweed] Review of the week 2017/11
Valve & Microsoft Are Among The Sponsors For Debian's DebConf 17
Valve is returning as a gold sponsor to this year's Debian DebConf event.
Last year Valve sponsored DebConf 16 and this year they are back to their golden sponsor tier for backing DebConf 17 in Montreal, Canada.
Secretive Billionaire Reveals How He Toppled Apple in China
The duo together shipped more than 147 million smartphones in China in 2016, dwarfing Huawei Technologies Co.’s 76.6 million units, Apple’s 44.9 million and Xiaomi’s 41.5 million, IDC estimates. Oppo and Vivo both doubled their 2015 haul. In the fourth quarter, they were No. 1 and No. 3, respectively -- Huawei was second. Their approach worked particularly well in lower-tier cities, where mid-range phones became a mainstream hit, said Tay Xiaohan, an IDC analyst.
