today's leftovers

Monday 20th of March 2017 11:52:31 PM
Misc
  • Microsoft's latest Windows 10 ad annoys Chrome users with taskbar pop-ups

    Microsoft’s aggressive advertising push inside Windows 10 is going beyond pop-ups for Microsoft Edge.

    Myce recently spotted yet another pop-up ad on the taskbar in Windows 10. This time around Microsoft was advertising its extension for Chrome dubbed the Personal Shopping Assistant (Beta). The extension is a Microsoft Garage project that lets you compare prices across shopping sites.

    Prior to the Chrome extension pop-up, Microsoft was advertising its rewards program for Microsoft Edge, which we spotted in early November. The earlier ad appeared to be targeted at people who didn’t use Edge that frequently.

  • OpenStack Private Cloud is Doing Just Fine

    Sometimes you have to dig beneath the surface of headlines to understand what’s really going on. I guess that’s one thing most of us have learned in recent months. Sometimes you need some careful analysis to get to the real story. It seems like that’s as true in the IT world as it is with tabloid news.

  • [Tumbleweed] Review of the week 2017/11
  • Valve & Microsoft Are Among The Sponsors For Debian's DebConf 17

    Valve is returning as a gold sponsor to this year's Debian DebConf event.

    Last year Valve sponsored DebConf 16 and this year they are back to their golden sponsor tier for backing DebConf 17 in Montreal, Canada.

  • Secretive Billionaire Reveals How He Toppled Apple in China

    The duo together shipped more than 147 million smartphones in China in 2016, dwarfing Huawei Technologies Co.’s 76.6 million units, Apple’s 44.9 million and Xiaomi’s 41.5 million, IDC estimates. Oppo and Vivo both doubled their 2015 haul. In the fourth quarter, they were No. 1 and No. 3, respectively -- Huawei was second. Their approach worked particularly well in lower-tier cities, where mid-range phones became a mainstream hit, said Tay Xiaohan, an IDC analyst.

Kernel Space/Linux

  • Linux 4.11-rc3 Released
  • Raspberry Pi VC4 HDMI Audio Support Coming To Linux 4.12
    The ongoing work for HDMI audio support with the VC4 DRM driver is being wrapped up and will be working in the Linux 4.12 kernel. HDMI audio will work in conjunction with the open-source VC4 driver when the Linux 4.12 kernel rolls out. This was among the changes queued today in drm-misc-next and in turn called for landing into DRM-Next, which will be merged next month into the Linux 4.12 mainline code-base.

today's howtos

Leftovers: Gaming

KDE Plans

  • Plasma Team Discusses Web-browser integration, Bundled Apps and new Features
    In February, KDE's Plasma team came together in for their yearly in-person meeting. The meeting was kindly hosted by von Affenfels GmbH, a webdesign agency in Stuttgart, Germany. The team discussed a wide variety of topics, such as design, features new and old, bugs and sore points in the current implementation, app distribution, also project management, internal and outward-facing communication and Wayland.
  • KDE Plasma Planning Browser Integration, Possible Touchpad Gestures
    Key developers of KDE's Plasma team met last month in Stuttgart. More details on this Plasma developer meeting have now come to light. KDE Plasma developers continue eyeing Flatpak, Snap, and AppImage for possible next-generation packaging solutions. The developers also discussed better browser integration within Plasma to have native notifications and download progress, better multimedia handling, and more. Another new feature discussed was touchpad gestures support to control the window manager.

