Android Leftovers
GUESS announces its ‘Connect’ Android Wear-powered smartwatches, coming later in 2017
Android Wear provides an easy avenue for brands to slap their name on a Snapdragon 2100 chipset and a battery… and call it a smartwatch. And that’s what’s happening once again with American fashion brand GUESS. The company’s latest smart device entries are among its “Connect” line of watches, and they run Google’s Android Wear smartwatch operating system…
Android creator lost out on a big investment, and Apple may be to blame, report says
Andy Rubin, a co-creator of Android, lost out on a $100 million investment from SoftBank as Apple deepened ties with the Japanese investor, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal.
Rubin's company, Essential Products, is reportedly planning to release a new high-end smartphone this spring, and SoftBank planned to market the phone in Japan, the Journal said. But Apple subsequently agreed to commit $1 billion to SoftBank's Vision Fund, a move that "complicated" SoftBank's investment in Essential Products, the Journal reported Monday.
Android Dev Weekly 001: XOSP Weeklies, BlissROM Update and Substratum News
Some of Android O’s most important new features may have just leaked
Android O: What New Features To Expect
