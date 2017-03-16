Plasma 5.9.3, Applications 16.12.3 and Frameworks 5.32.0 available in Chakra
It's only been days since our latest release Goedel 2017.03 was announced, but KDE software updates fully roll in Chakra and we could not delay this any further. As always, simply upgrading your system after installation will provide you with the latest available software in our repositories.
The most recent updates for KDE's Plasma, Applications and Frameworks series are now available to all Chakra users. All of these have been built against an important update of Qt to version 5.8.0.
