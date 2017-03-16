Tails 3.0 Anonymous LiveCD Gets Third Beta Release with Important Security Fixes
The developers of the Tails amnesic incognito live system announced the availability of the third Beta release of the upcoming major Tails 3.0 operating system, which will be based on the soon-to-be-released Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" OS.
