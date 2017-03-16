AMD GPU Linux driver patches is listing seven Vega 10 IDs
Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 21st of March 2017 08:47:31 AM Filed under
100 Linux patches amounting to over fourty thousand lines of code was sent out today for review in order to provide "Vega 10" support within the Linux AMDGPU DRM driver.
Adding Vega support to AMDGPU is a big task due to all of the changes over Polaris and other recent GPUs reports Phoronix.
»
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 39 min ago
2 days 16 hours ago
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 2 hours ago
2 weeks 6 days ago
3 weeks 1 day ago
6 weeks 5 days ago
7 weeks 8 hours ago
8 weeks 5 days ago
16 weeks 2 days ago