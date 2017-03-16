Language Selection

AMD GPU Linux driver patches is listing seven Vega 10 IDs

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 21st of March 2017 08:47:31 AM Filed under
Linux
Hardware

100 Linux patches amounting to over fourty thousand lines of code was sent out today for review in order to provide "Vega 10" support within the Linux AMDGPU DRM driver.

Adding Vega support to AMDGPU is a big task due to all of the changes over Polaris and other recent GPUs reports Phoronix.

