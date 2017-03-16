Mesa and Radeon RX Vega
Mesa 17.0.2 Brings Improvements to Radeon RADV and Intel ANV Vulkan Drivers
Immediately after announcing the last maintenance update to the Mesa 13.0 3D Graphics Library series, Collabora's Emil Velikov published the second point release for the new Mesa 17.0 branch.
Mesa 17.0.2 is here only two weeks after the release of the first maintenance update to Mesa 17.0, which is currently the most advanced stable branch of the graphics stack used by default in numerous Linux-based operating systems.
Mesa 13.0.6 Is the Last in the Series, Users Encouraged to Move to Mesa 17.0
Collabora's Emil Velikov is announcing today the general availability of the sixth and last scheduled maintenance update for the Mesa 13.0 3D Graphics Library series for GNU/Linux distributions.
Mesa 13.0.6 is here only to backport many of the improvements from the newest stable branch, Mesa 17.0, to the Mesa 13.0 series, which some of you are still using on your Linux distro. However, you should start migrating to Mesa 17.0 as soon as you read this.
140 Patches Posted To Wire Up Radeon RX Vega In RadeonSI Gallium3D Driver
