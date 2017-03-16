Leftovers: Games
-
Dota 2 Receives Optimization For AMD Ryzen CPUs
If you were an early buyer of AMD Ryzen hardware, Valve has pushed out a Dota 2 game update with some Ryzen optimizations.
Today's Dota 2 update from Valve mentions, "Improved threading configuration for AMD Ryzen processors." Presumably this is with better dealing of Ryzen's new SMT capabilities for AMD processors.
-
Space sandbox game 'Avorion' has a whopper of an update, considering getting a server for it
I am a massive fan of 'Avorion' [Steam] as this Early Access space sandbox has a lot going for it and it just got a major update. I am also considering setting up a GOL server for it!
This new update will mean a re-design of your ships, so be warned. The flight model has been reworked and you now need to make use of three new blocks: Directional Thruster, Gyro Array, Inertia Dampeners.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 39 min ago
2 days 16 hours ago
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 2 hours ago
2 weeks 6 days ago
3 weeks 1 day ago
6 weeks 5 days ago
7 weeks 8 hours ago
8 weeks 5 days ago
16 weeks 2 days ago