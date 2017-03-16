Leftovers: OSS
-
IBM Launches Enterprise-Strength Blockchain as a Service
IBM on Monday unveiled the first enterprise-ready Blockchain as a Service offering based on The Linux Foundation's open source Hyperledger Fabric version 1.0.
IBM Blockchain, which lets developers quickly establish highly secure blockchain networks on the IBM cloud, is a transformative step in being able to deploy high-speed, secure business transactions through the network on a large scale, the company said.
The platform offers the world's safest Linux infrastructure, with tamper-responsive hardware security modules, a highly auditable operating environment, protection from insider attacks, and secure service containers, according to IBM.
-
SAS: Open source software comes with hidden costs and problems [Ed: Of course, proprietary software comes with no hidden costs and problems; SAS not a FOSS-centric group; watch members]
Open source technologies are great for organizations, but they're far from perfect. As a matter of fact, many of the open source technologies in use today come with hidden costs and problems. This is according to a new report by SAS, which was created on a poll of 300 executives across the UK and Ireland.
-
Open source-focused Google Summer of Code 2017 student applications now being accepted
Today is the first official day of spring. With that said, Google wants us to look towards the following season -- summer. You see, starting today, application entries are being accepted for Google Summer of Code 2017.
If you've never heard of this program, please know that the search giant pairs students with organizations to get real-world experience working on an open source project during summer break. Google even pays them some money -- it is not an unpaid affair. Pay, experience, and knowledge aside, participating will look excellent on a résumé.
-
How Google's open source .jpeg encoder can help your website load faster
A new open source image encoder from Google, announced last Thursday, could help business websites load faster and create a more seamless experience for users. Announced via a blog post, the new algorithm is called Guetzli, and promises .jpeg files up to 35% smaller than other methods, the post said.
According to the post, Guetzli means "cookie" in Swiss German. By using the encoder, businesses and professionals can shrink the file size of their images and graphics down, while maintaining quality, and browser and application compatibility, the post said.
-
Google's open-source Guetzli: JPEG file sizes cut by 35 percent for faster browsing
-
Google releases open source 'Guetzli' JPEG encoder
-
Google Unveils Guetzli, Open Source JPEG Encoder, to Speed Browsing
-
Africa: Genband's Jeremy Fuller Appointed to Chair Etsi's Interfaces and Architectures (Ifa) Network Functions Virtualization Working Group
-
