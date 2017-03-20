Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Red Hat News

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 21st of March 2017 12:31:05 PM Filed under
Red Hat
»

More in Tux Machines

Red Hat Launches Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.9

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.9. The latest update to the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 platform, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.9 builds upon more than six years of enterprise-proven success, offering a more secure, stable and reliable platform for the modern enterprise and prioritizes features for critical deployments. Read more Also: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.9 Released

KDevelop 5.1.0 released

We are happy to announce the release of KDevelop 5.1! Tons of new stuff entered KDevelop 5.1. Here's a summary of what's new in this version: Read more Also:KDevelop 5.1 Released With LLDB Support, Initial OpenCL, Better Python Support

GNOME Photos 3.24.0

It was high time that we overhauled our old GtkIconView-based overview grids. Their inability to reflow the thumbnails leads to a an ugly vertical gutter of empty space unless the window is just the right size. The other problem was performance. GtkIconView gets extremely slow when the icons are updated, which usually happens when content is detected for the first time and start getting thumbnailed. Read more

Red Hat News

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6